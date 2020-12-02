 
     
Coronavirus/ Constanta County ranks first in terms of SARS-CoV-2 infection rate, at 7.35

Constanta County is still at an infection rate with SARS-CoV-2 of over 7 per one thousand inhabitants in the last two weeks, namely at 7.35, according to the report sent on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

At the same time, the infection rate has decreased in the counties of Ilfov to 6.57, Sibiu to 6.32, Cluj to 5.96, while in Bucharest the rate is 5.69.

GCS also announces that the number of Romanians abroad confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,914 and that of deaths at 127.

