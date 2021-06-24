Coronavirus/GCS: 125 patients in ICU; hospitalized persons - 611

A number of 611 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 125 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

In total, 2,117 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 936 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

At the same time, 19,920 people are in quarantine at home and 40 in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 267 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 429 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.