Coronavirus/GCS 1,354 patients in intensive care, 10,443 patients hospitalized

A number of 10,443 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,354 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

In total, 38,062 persons confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,333 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS reported.

Also, 41,851 people are in quarantine at home and 99 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 1,480 calls were recorded to the unique emergency number 112.

