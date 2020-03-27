Coronavirus/GCS: 13,611 persons break measure of movement restriction, fines of over 17 million lei

Over 13,000 people who did not comply with the measure regarding the restriction of movement have been detected so far by police officers who enforced contraventional sanctions worth 17,256,424 lei .

'' Since the entry into force of Military Ordinance no. 3, the police found 13,611 persons who did not comply with the measure regarding the restriction of movement. They enforced contraventional sanctions amounting to 17,256,424 lei,' ' informs the Strategic Communication Group on Friday.Movement restrictions provided in the Military Ordinance no. 3 came into force on Wednesday, at 12:00 hrs.