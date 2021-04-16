 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: 1,483 patients in intensive care; 12,887 hospitalized

A number of 12,887 people infected with COVID-19 are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 1,493 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

In total, 55,374 people confirmed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 12,598 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 55,374 people are in quarantine at home and 12,598 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 3,080 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 591 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

