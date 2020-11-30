Coronavirus/GCS: 67,539 cases of COVID-19 in Bucharest

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 67,539, and in the counties of Cluj - 21,721, Iasi - 20,155, Prahova - 19,259, Timis - 19,072 and Brasov - 19,048, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

A number of 17,241 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Constanta County, in Ilfov - 15,420, in Bihor - 14,066, in Sibiu - 14,062, and in Arges - 13,831.

Bucharest City - 522, and the counties of Constanta - 335, Arges - 266 and Iasi - 243 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report.

Over 100 cases were registered in the counties of Galati - 179, Ilfov - 171, Cluj - 152, Bihor - 128, Calarasi - 118, Dolj - 115, Bacau - 110, Olt - 108 and Timis - 105.

The least cases were registered in the counties of Satu Mare - 1 case, Bistrita-Nasaud - 3, Salaj - 5 and Harghita - 8.

In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes have enforced 7,925 sanctions, amounting to 1,668,328 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.