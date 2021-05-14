 
     
Coronavirus/ GCS: 809 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 5,276

Spitalul Sfântul Sava
salon paturi spital

A number of 5,276 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 809 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday.

In total, 14,993 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 5,706 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS said.

Also, 39,867 people are in quarantine at home and 140 in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 1,065 calls were registered to the emergency phone number 112 and 783 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358).

