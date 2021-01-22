 
     
Coronavirus/GCS: Bucharest, most new cases - 413, followed by Timis, Brasov counties

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 413 and Timis - 166, Brasov - 148, Cluj - 133, Ilfov - 118 , Iasi - 109, Constanta - 101 counties, according to the data reported, on Friday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Harghita - 11, Tulcea - 15, Covasna and Vrancea - 18 each, and Olt - 20.

In total, 2,699 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.

