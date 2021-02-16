Coronavirus/GCS: Timis County stays in the red zone, Bucharest - 2.09pct infection rate

Timis County remains in the red zone, with 3.76 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (3.71), the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Maramures County also stays in the red zone with an incidence of 3.01 cases per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day (2.99).

Also, Capital City Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the rate of infection with the novel coronavirus cumulated at 14 days, with 2.09, compared to Monday, when it had 2.05 cases per thousand inhabitants.

Another 7 counties are found in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 2.47) and 32 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection having been recorded in Vrancea - 0.39; Tulcea - 0.52; Arges - 0.54; Buzau - 0.55; Braila - 0.58; Harghita - 0.58; Covasna - 0.6.