Coronavirus / Gov't to take all measures to reduce infections after new law enters into force

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that as soon as the new quarantine and isolation law enters into force, the government will take all measures to fight the COVID-19 epidemic "effectively" "in the defence of the health and life of Romanians," specifying that most likely on Tuesday the government will meet to tackle the matter.

"Our goal is to use all the institutional leverage we have at our disposal to manage, control the epidemic and reduce the number of infections. As soon as the law enters into force, we will establish all necessary measures and actions that are allowed under the new law so as to efficiently fight in defence of the health and life of Romanians. We do not want to impose any additional restrictions, we do not want to take any more measures that would have a negative effect on the economy," said Orban after he and members of his Cabinet attended a ceremony at the Monument of the Air Heroes in the Aviatorilor Square in Bucharest, organised on the occasion of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day.