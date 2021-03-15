Coronavirus/ INSP - analysis: UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in 62% of Romania's counties

The British variant of SARS-CoV-2 (genetic line B.1.1.7) is already circulating in 62% of the country's counties and there is a "high probability" of including "the whole" Romanian territory in "the near future," according to an analysis of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), according to AGERPRES.

"Combined efforts are needed to perform the test by RT-PCR method, using kits that target all 3 variants of concern (VOC), and a set of samples to be sequenced. It is essential to communicate the results to DSP and INSP - CNSCBT [National Centre for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases] as soon as possible after the completion of the laboratory investigations, in order to quickly carry out the epidemiological investigations and to establish the necessary measures against cases and contacts, given the increased transmissibility of these variants and, according to the evidence received from the UK regarding variant B.1.1.7 , the higher severity of the disease it generates," INSP reports.

According to the quoted source, in 2021, 849 sequences completed by March 14 were communicated to CNSCBT, of which 385 were confirmed with VOC: 381 with the British variant (genetic line B.1.1.7), two with the South African variant (genetic line B.1.351) and two with the Brazilian variant (genetic line P.1).

"Following the epidemiological investigations, the counties and Bucharest Public Health Directorates (DSP) did not mention any epidemiological link identified for 238 cases (62%)," INSP said.

At the same time, 10 deaths have been registered so far in cases confirmed with VOC, all with the British version, coming from Bucharest (2), Covasna (1), Dambovita (1), Hunedoara (1), Suceava (3), Valcea (1), Vaslui (1).

According to the analysis, four deaths were recorded in women and six in men.

"The average age was 77 years, the minimum was 63 and the maximum was 91. Eight of the deceased cases (80%) had pre-existing medical conditions, and for another 2 cases they were not reported, but the age (71, respectively 91 years) is in itself a risk factor for the severity of the disease. None of the dead cases had been vaccinated against COVID-19," the analysis also shows.