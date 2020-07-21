Coronavirus/INSP: Most cases of infections last week in Bucharest, Arges, Brasov, Galati and Prahova

Almost half (43.4%) of the total cases of infections with the novel coronavirus were registered in the week July 13-19, in Bucharest and in the counties of Arges, Brasov, Galati and Prahova, informed the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Tuesday.

According to the weekly surveillance report based on data reported as of July 19, 42.6% of all deaths caused by COVID-19 were recorded in Arges, Prahova, Bucharest, Galati and Timis counties.In the counties of Arges, Brasov, Dambovita and Galati there is a cumulative incidence rate over 100/100,000 inhabitants, and in the counties of Buzau, Gorj, Vrancea, Prahova, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Olt and Braila - over 50/100,000.INSP also showed that 1 in 10 cases was registered among the medical staff.At the same time, 78.5% of the total deaths were recorded in people over 60 years of age, and 59% in men.The National Institute of Public Health states that 94% of the persons who died had at least one associated comorbidity.