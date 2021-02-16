Coronavirus/INSP - weekly report : 36.5% of deaths - in Bucharest, Maramures, Timis, Botosani and Sibiu

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday that 36.5% of all deaths in people infected with the new coronavirus were recorded in the week of February 8-14 in Bucharest and the counties of Maramures, Timis, Botosani and Sibiu, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly report, 40.6% of all cases of infection are from Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov and Maramures.

Since the onset of the pandemic to the present, 1 in 62 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.

According to the INSP, 85.3% of all deaths were in people aged over 60, and 59.8% of deaths were in men.

The same report shows that 95.2% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.