 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Coronavirus/INSP - weekly report : 36.5% of deaths - in Bucharest, Maramures, Timis, Botosani and Sibiu

Twitter
coronavirus

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported on Tuesday that 36.5% of all deaths in people infected with the new coronavirus were recorded in the week of February 8-14 in Bucharest and the counties of Maramures, Timis, Botosani and Sibiu, according to AGERPRES.

According to the weekly report, 40.6% of all cases of infection are from Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj, Brasov and Maramures.

Since the onset of the pandemic to the present, 1 in 62 of the total cases has been registered with medical staff.

According to the INSP, 85.3% of all deaths were in people aged over 60, and 59.8% of deaths were in men.

The same report shows that 95.2% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.