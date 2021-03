Bucharest City stays in the red high-risk Covid infection zone, with a 14-day cumulative infection rate of 3.16 cases per thousand population, in line with the previous day, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The other counties in the red zone are Timis - with an incidence rate of 5.18 cases per thousand population, Ilfov - with 3.73, Cluj - with 3.31 and Brasov - with 3.14.

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rose by 4,564 on Wednesday.