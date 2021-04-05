Coronavirus latest/Romania's COVID-19 case count up by 3,611 on 14,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 3,611 in the last 24 hours following more than 14,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday.

These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states.

As of today there were 977,986 cases of novel coronavirus infection confirmed in Romania, of which 875,487 were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 6,825,004 RT-PCR tests and 648,373 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 8,452 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (6,013 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,439 on request); as many as 5,851 rapid antigen tests were also conducted in the past 24 hours.

A total of 690 people were also retested and reconfirmed positive with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.