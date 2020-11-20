Coronavirus/ President Iohannis: Mutual recognition of tests would facilitate free movement in the EU

President Klaus Iohannis told on Thursday evening a video-conference with European Council members on the COVID-19 pandemic management measures that mutual recognition of tests would facilitate free movement in the EU and he called for an effective communication campaign on vaccination against the novel coronavirus, according to AGERPRES.

The video-conference was convened by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, being the second meeting on this topic, after the one organized on October 29.

"In his address, the President of Romania stressed that strengthening the coordination of Member States is a priority, in the context in which the spread of the virus at EU level is still worrying. With regard to testing, the President of Romania mentioned that it is important to ensure regular exchange of information and good practices concerning strategies and testing approaches. On the mutual recognition of tests, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that this approach would facilitate free movement in the Union. At the same time, the President of Romania pointed out that there are still specific problems that need to be addressed so as to facilitate a common approach, such as the correlation of rapid tests with RT-PCR, the agreement of a set of common criteria and conditions to ensure an effective mechanism," shows the Presidential Administration.

As regards vaccines, the head of state praised the European Commission's efforts to negotiate with vaccine manufacturers and said that, at the national level, the vaccination strategy against COVID-19 is being finalized and, in this regard, the relevant guidelines of the European Union and the World Health Organization have been taken into account.

President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that the conduct of such a large-scale vaccination campaign in a short period of time involves a very large amount of medical supplies and drew attention that all necessary measures must be taken to avoid any deficiencies that could appeared in the supply chains, in this context, the head of state emphasizing that the common procurement procedures launched by the European Commission are useful and are important tools that Member States can rely on in the vaccination campaign.

He reiterated the importance of adequate public communication on vaccination, calling for an effective communication campaign at Union level to highlight the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19.