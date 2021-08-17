COTAR requesting sending Transport Ministry control report to DIICOT, DNA

The Confederation of Authorised Transport Operators and Hauliers of Romania (COTAR) is demanding the firing of senior official with the Ministry of Transport Sandor Gabor and Director General of the Romanian Road Authority (ARR) Mihai Alecu, and for a report drawn up by the control team on June 29, 2021 to be submitted to the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT) and the National Anti-Corruption Authority (DNA).

"The Confederation of Authorised Transport Operators and Hauliers of Romania (COTAR) is once again drawing your attention to the existing situation at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and at the top of the Romanian Road Authority (ARR) and asking you to immediately publish the report of the control team of June 29, 2021 on the criminal deeds committed in that public institutions," reads a COTAR press statement released on Tuesday.

COTAR is also seeking to find out the latest developments in a report drawn up on September 8, 2020, by the Control and Anticorruption Team Directorate of the Ministry of Transport, "a document in which inspectors showed that at the level of the General Land Transport Directorate, Road Transport and the Romanian Road Authority (ARR) an organised criminal group was set that between January 1, 2016 - March 12, 2020 embezzled over 4.37 million euros off the ARR budget, and implicitly of the ministry."

"The same fate seems to have befallen the report recently drawn up by the control team of Minister Drula on the activity of senior official Gabor Sandor and Director General of ARR Alecu Mihai in which Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure inspectors allege to criminal facts that should be investigated by prosecutors of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate."

COTAR ris also alleging that the said document "has been on the table of Minister Drula since June 29, 2021, without him having ordered any measure, without having dismissed the two people in charge and without having submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Directorate the report in which they are incriminated by control team inspectors."

"And, as if to perpetuate the state of affairs at the level of the leadership of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure despite the report on Minister Catalin Drula's table, senior official Gabor Sandor and Director General of ARR Mihai Alecu are working on regulations to subjugate road transport to the personal company set up by the incumbent senior official, who wants nothing less than to monopolise the continuous professional training of road transport employees and to create a mechanism through which it can permanently control the composition of the examination commissions, all of which is proved by the recent report of the control team that also verified the way in which the databases from ARR were fraudulently sent to IFPTR Miercurea Ciuc, on the e-mail address that incumbent senior official Gabor Sandor opened at that company," according to COTAR Chairman Vasile Stefnescu.

According to him, "instead of this report being used so far by the anti-convict' minister Catalin Drula and being forwarded to DIICOT prosecutors, the document probably lies somewhere in a drawer in the ministry. "

"In connection with ARR Director Mihai Alecu, his abuse of office were reported by COTAR throughout the year and were also covered by the media, so we are legitimately asking what is he still doing at the helm of ARR and how come he has not been fired yet by Minister Catalin Drula. This way, we are publicly requesting the dismissal of senior official Sandor Gabor, the dismissal of general director of ARR Mihai Alecu, and the submission to DIICOT and DNA of the report prepared by inspectors of the control team on June 29. 2021. Only this way will road transport be freed of convicts and start building a European destiny for itself, Agerpres informs.