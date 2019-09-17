 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Cotroceni Palace to be covered in Orange light for World Patient Safety Day

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Palatul Cotroceni

The Presidential Administration on Tuesday is set to mark the World Patient Safety Day by illuminating the Cotroceni Palace with an Orange light. 

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WTO) marks the World Patient Safety Day, on which occasion the Presidential Administration sent a press release saying it will join this initiative by illuminating the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Orange light - a colour that the WHO designated as a symbol of this event - starting at 7.00 pm. 

The campaign this year, called "Health Care under Safety Conditions" is meant to raise awareness of both professionals in the healthcare system and the patients about the need to develop a patient safety culture in the healthcare system.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.