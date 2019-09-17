Cotroceni Palace to be covered in Orange light for World Patient Safety Day

The Presidential Administration on Tuesday is set to mark the World Patient Safety Day by illuminating the Cotroceni Palace with an Orange light.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WTO) marks the World Patient Safety Day, on which occasion the Presidential Administration sent a press release saying it will join this initiative by illuminating the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with Orange light - a colour that the WHO designated as a symbol of this event - starting at 7.00 pm.The campaign this year, called "Health Care under Safety Conditions" is meant to raise awareness of both professionals in the healthcare system and the patients about the need to develop a patient safety culture in the healthcare system.