Cotroceni Palace to be lit in turquoise for International Batten Disease Awareness Day

The Cotroceni Palace is to be lighted turquoise on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the International Batten Disease Awareness Day, informs the Presidential Administration.

The Cotroceni Palace will be lighted turquoise starting with 9.00 pm as a token of "solidarity with the small patients in Romania and in the world, and also as an alert signal sent by the medical and scientific community, the decision-making factors and the civil society."The Presidential Administration continues thus the demarche taken last year to raise awareness with respect to the Batten diseases and brings to the attention of the relevant authorities the problems facing the children diagnosed with this disease in terms of access to treatment.The Batten disease is a rare neurodegenerative disease, with its diagnostic and treatment being rather difficult many times. The same as in the case of other rare diseases, cooperation between states is essential in identifying a treatment and offering access to it in each country, said the same source.