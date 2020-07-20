COVID-19 case count of Romanians abroad reaches 5,215

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday that 5,215 Romanians abroad had been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, while the COVID-19 death toll of Romanian citizens abroad stayed constant at 122.

Of the 5,215 Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected, 1,885 were in Italy, 561 in Spain, 117 in France, 2,330 in Germany, 129 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 111 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 15 in Greece, 2 in Cyprus and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates, Malta , Brazil, India, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, and Sweden.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 122 Romanian nationals abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in Great Britain, 9 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 158 were declared cured: 135 in Germany, 11 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, according to GCS.