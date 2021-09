The cumulated incidence of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, in Bucharest, on Thursday, is of 3.65 per thousand inhabitants.

This value was communicated by the Public Health Directorate (DSP), the subprefect of the Capital, Antonela Ghita, informed.

The day before, the incidence of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest was of 3.3 per thousand inhabitants.AGERPRES