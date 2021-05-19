COVID-19 death toll rises by 54 to 29,716 in past 24 hours

A number of 54 persons - 30 men and 24 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data sent, on Wednesday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

One death was recorded in the 40-49 years old category, four in the 50-59 years old category, 13 in the 60-69 years old category, 19 in the 70-79 years old category, and 17 in the over 80 years old category.

According to the GCS, 53 of the deaths were recorded in patients presenting no comorbidities, while one patient did not present comorbidities.

In total, 29,716 persons diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 190 Romanian citizens abroad which contracted COVID-19 have deceased as well.