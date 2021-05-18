COVID-19 death toll rises by 91 to 29,662 in last 24 hours

A number of 91 people - 51 men and 40 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Two deaths were recorded in the 30 - 39 years age range, four in the 40 - 49 years age range, eight in the 50 - 59 years age category, 19 in the 60 - 69 years age category, 28 in the 70 - 79 years age category and 30 in the age category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 88 of the deaths were reported in patients with co-morbidities, two deceased patients had no co-morbidities, and no co-morbidities have been reported for one patient to date.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,662 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 190 Romanian citizens who died abroad for the same reason.