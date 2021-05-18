 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

COVID-19 death toll rises by 91 to 29,662 in last 24 hours

Twitter
sicrie italia decese

A number of 91 people - 51 men and 40 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Two deaths were recorded in the 30 - 39 years age range, four in the 40 - 49 years age range, eight in the 50 - 59 years age category, 19 in the 60 - 69 years age category, 28 in the 70 - 79 years age category and 30 in the age category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 88 of the deaths were reported in patients with co-morbidities, two deceased patients had no co-morbidities, and no co-morbidities have been reported for one patient to date.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,662 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 190 Romanian citizens who died abroad for the same reason.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.