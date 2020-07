The total number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 in Romania is 5,586, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Thursday.

As many as 285 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care.In Romania, 250 people confirmed with the new coronavirus were in isolation at home, and 816 - in institutional isolation as of Thursday.Also, 1,334 people were quarantining at home.