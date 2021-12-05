COVID-19 rules to be considered for winter holidays

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Sunday that COVID-19 protection measures for the winter holidays will be taken by the government, adding that properly wearing the face masks will be mandatory in crowded spaces, regardless of the number of COVID-19 cases.

"The holiday protocols will be debated and adopted this week. If people want to party in the streets, which is natural for this period, our request to them is to understand that even if the number of cases is low or will be low during the winter holidays the proper use of the mask in crowded spaces, including during such parties, is absolutely mandatory. There will be extra pressure because of this new strain, Omicron, and I believe that everyone has a responsibility to protect not only themselves, but also those they come in contact with. (...) We do not recommend events with large numbers of people and crowds. We can't talk about parties, but if that happens and the legal framework allows it, it must be done safely. The public should not believe that a low number means non-compliance with certain rules, but on the contrary, it means keeping the number of cases low and keeping life as close to normal as possible," Rafila said at the Government House, Agerpres.ro informs.

Asked about outdoor new year's eve celebrations, Rafila replied: "We will discuss that, but there will be no stupid measures that will make it impossible to go home in time. (...) Rest assured that no measures will be introduced that cannot be complied with."