COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 51,370 people immunised in last 24 hours; 119 side effects

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 51,370 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 43,451 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3,976 of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 3,943 of the Moderna vaccine, according to data provided on Monday by the National Public Health Institute on the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

CNCAV shows that 21,102 people were vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine, and 30,268 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose as well, agerpres.ro confirms.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 3,359,006 doses have been administered to a number of 2,132,024 people, of which 905,042 received their first dose and 1,226,982 have been fully vaccinated as they received their second dose as well.

In the last 24 hours, 119 adverse reactions were reported, nine local and 110 systemic.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 11,252 side effects to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines combined reported, 1,110 local and 10,142 systemic.

CNCAV also says that 92 side effects are being investigated.