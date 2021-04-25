COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 77,104 people immunised in last 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours, 77,104 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 59,649 - Pfizer, 9,601- Moderna and 7,854 - AstraZeneca, according to the data provided available from the National Institute of Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Register application.

According to a CNCAV press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, 54,089 people were vaccinated with the first dose, while 23,015 people received the booster shot.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 4,832,203 doses have been administered to a number of 3,037,698 people, of whom 1,243,193 received one dose and 1,794,505 the second.

In the last 24 hours, 58 experienced side effects - 14 had a local reaction and 44 had whole-body reactions.

At the same time, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 13,667 adverse reactions to Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, 1,434 local reactions and 12,233 whole-body reactions.

CNCAV mentions that 159 side effects are being investigated.