COVID vaccination campaign/ 84,647 persons immunized in past 24 hours

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the past 24 hours, 84,647 vaccine doses were administered, of which 65,008 - Pfizer, 9,616 - Moderna and 10,023 - AstraZeneca, according to data made available by the National Institute for Public Health through the National Electronic Vaccination Registry application.

According to a release sent by CNCAV to AGERPRES on Monday, 55,195 persons were vaccinated with the first dose, and 29,452 with the second dose.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 4,997,659 doses have been administered to 3,147,573 persons, of whom 1,297,487 have received just one dose and 1,850,086 received both doses.

In the past 24 hours, doctors noted 136 adverse reactions - 20 of the local type and 116 of the general type.

Furthermore, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign 13,841 adverse reactions to the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca were noted, 1,457 of the local type and 12,384 of the general type.

CNCAV mentions that 147 adverse reactions are under investigation.