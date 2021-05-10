COVID vaccination campaign/ 99,460 people inoculated in past 24 hours

The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 99,460 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 81,863 injected with the Pfizer vaccine, 7,612 with the Moderna serum, 8,242 with the AstraZeneca and 1,743 with the Johnson&Johnson shot.

As many as 42,870 people were given the priming shot and 56,590 received the booster shot.

According to CNCAV, 6,095,252 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 3,672,354 persons, of whom 1,249,456 received the first dose and 2,422,898 received both doses.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 72 persons experienced side effects - 6 had a local reaction and 66 had whole-body reactions.

As many as 14,832 side effect occurrences to the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,581 local and 13,251 systemic side effects. CNCAV also says that 135 side effect cases are under investigation.