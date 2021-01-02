COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee: Prompt remedy required for delay of scheduled vaccination

The potential delay for reasons other than medical of the vaccination of the persons who have been scheduled to receive the Covid jab - in other words of persons who have clearly expressed their intention to vaccinate and who have made a considerable effort in this regard - requires prompt remediation, according to the powers and responsibilities of each institution involved, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) said on January 1 in a release, according to AGERPRES.

CNCAV explains that each hospital where a vaccination center is organized establishes its vaccine requirements for three days, based on the appointments made.

The Public Health Directorates centralize the vaccine requirements from all the vaccination centers reporting to them and send the numbers until 13:00 hrs of the day preceding the actual vaccination to the regional storage center they are assigned to. The storage center then prepares the necessary amount of vaccines for distribution, according to the requests/schedules received and ships them out to the directorates, respectively the vaccination centers.

Each vaccination center has a coordinator who is responsible for ensuring the proper functioning of the center, and compliance with the procedures in force, including the management of the appointments and of the supply of vaccines as necessary, the cited source said.

