Crime prosecutors conducting some 200 searches of groups related to human trafficking, child pornography, cyber-crime

On Thursday, approximately 200 searches were carried out at criminal groups specialised in trafficking in persons and minors, child pornography, cyber-crime and drug trafficking, according to the Directorate for Investigation of Organised Crime and Terror (DIICOT).

According to DIICOT, targetted are organised crime groups that operate both in Romania and in a cross-border context, which goals include the exploitation of vulnerable people, migrant trafficking, as well as drug trafficking, which was and remains a constant concern with DIICOT prosecutors.

"It is essential to be aware of the fact that the Internet is not only a source of information and opportunities, but also a dangerous terrain, especially for the little ones. We are witnessing an alarming increase in the number of minors, who at the request of some well-known people in the virtual environment - who gain their trust by misleading them that they are their age - photographed and filmed themselves in indecent poses and sent such materials to sexual predators, exposing themselves to subsequent blackmail actions."

"As regards the phenomenon of trafficking in persons and minors, the cases investigated by DIICOT have revealed that organised criminal groups - in some cases having foreign citizens in their organisation - recruiting people (including minors) by taking advantage of the state of vulnerability in which they are already. Minors, and also adults, victims of human trafficking in the hope of a fulfilling life or out of the desire to belong to a family, end up believing in false promises and entering the carousel of sexual exploitation, exploitation by forcing them to practice begging or by performing hard work to the benefit of the trafficker, very often measured in exorbitant amounts. In all these situations where the family either does not exist, or cannot intervene or is in the position of the aggressor, the intervention of society is necessary, from a preventive point of view - schools, institutions with responsibilities in the area of social or religious protection, neighbors or people from the entourage) by denouncing such criminal activities and reporting any possible situation of human trafficking."

DIICOT also says that it is carrying out intense activities to investigate and prosecute cross-border organised crime networks composed of Romanian and foreign citizens, specialising in the trafficking of migrants and deriving huge profits from recruiting, sheltering and transporting groups of migrants from Romania to countries in Western Europe.