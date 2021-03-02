Criminal case for destruction, bodily injury in Inotesti fire

The police opened a criminal case following the fire that broke out on Monday evening in the commune of Colceag, in Prahova County, Inotesti village, the investigations being carried out under the aspect of committing several crimes, including culpable destruction and bodily injury, according to AGERPRES.

According to the Prahova County Police Inspectorate, investigations are being carried out for non-compliance with legal measures for safety and health at work.

A violent fire broke out, on Monday evening, at a hall of a crude oil factory located in the commune of Colceag, Prahova County, Inotesti village, the firemen establishing that the fire most likely started from the use of a welding machine without observing the legal norms.

The fire generally affected a hall with offices and several machines, on an area estimated at about 700 square meters.

Near the hall there were eight oil waste tanks, the crews acting simultaneously to locate and extinguish the fire, but also to cool the waste storage facilities.

Following the event, two men suffered serious burns, and they are currently at the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital. The victims were not in the hall affected by the fire, they were injured while trying to put out the fire.

For one of them, acceptance was obtained for transfer to the "Reine Astrid" Military Hospital in Belgium, and for the second patient, a positive response also came from AKH Vienna, the Health Ministry announced.