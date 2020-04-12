Criminal investigation against three Suceava locals who broke quarantine attempting to leave for Germany

Three people who broke out of the quarantine instated in the north-eastern Suceava County and traveled to the Cluj-Napoca airport with the intention to board a plane for Germany are being investigated for hindering the combat of disease.

Officers of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court opened on Saturday a criminal case against the three."The continuation of the criminal prosecution was ordered against three suspects for the felony of hindering the combat of disease (...), as the three left the quarantined area of the Suceava municipality and the surrounding communes without the consent of the authorities, and traveled to the 'Avram Iancu' International Airport of Cluj-Napoca in order to board one of the charter flights to Germany, where they were supposed to take a job as seasonal agricultural workers; police tracked them down in the airport parking," the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj-Napoca Court said in a release.According to the cited source, the three persons under investigation were escorted by crews of the Cluj Emergency Inspectorate back to quarantine facilities in Suceava County.