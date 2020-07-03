Cristian defeats Begu, advances to Cluj-Napoca Winners Open

Jaqueline Cristian on Friday advanced to the semi-finals of the 30,000-USD Winners Open tennis demonstration tournament in Cluj-Napoca after defeating Irina Begu 1-6 6-4 11-9 in the last Group B match.

Cristian, world number 162 WTA, had to win the match to reach the semi-finals, while Begu, world number 81, was sure to advance regardless of the result.In Group A, Gabriela Ruse finished first, followed by Irina Bara and Georgia Craciun.The semifinals Ruse v Cristian and Begu v Bara are scheduled for Saturday.This is the first tennis tournament that takes place in Romania since the lifting of the coronavirus epidemic restrictions.The 30,000-USD hard court women's tournament takes place at the Winners Sports Club in Cluj-Napoca, in compliance with the measures that regulate sports competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.Public access is prohibited, but the matches are broadcast live on DigiSport and on the Facebook page of Sports Festival.The final is scheduled for Sunday, at 14:00hrs, EEST. The mixed doubles demonstration match comprising the winner of the tournament, Simona Halep, Horia Tecau and Marius Copil is also scheduled for Sunday at 16:30hrs, EEST.