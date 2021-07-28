Cristian Mungiu's RMN - top funding recipient at National Cinematography Center's pitch funding competition

The co-production RMN directed by Cristian Mungiu is the recipient of the largest grant - 3 million lei - in the Fiction Feature Film section of the 2021 session of the pitch funding competition organized by the National Cinematography Center (CNC).

According to the results released on the CNC website, the projects ranked next in this category are "Sorella di clausura" by Ivana Mladenovic - 1.6 million lei, "Un caz din practica/A Case From Practice" by Radu Jude - 1.4 million lei, "Petrichor" by Constantin Popescu - 1.3 million lei, "Moartea si fecioara/Death and the Maiden" by Adina Pintilie - 1.2 million lei, "Unde merg elefantii/Where Elephants Go" by Catalin Rotaru and Virginia Sarga - 870,000 lei, and "Transit" by Ana-Felicia Scutelnicu - 500,000 lei.

In the Debut Feature Film category, the highest funding was obtained by director Alexandru Mavrodineanu with the project "Nicu" - 1.5 million lei, followed by the co-production "Titanic Ocean" by Konstantina Kotzamani, with 1.050 million lei. "Malul Vanat/The Purple Shore" by Andreea Bortun and "Panoptikon" by George Sikharulidze also received 300,000 lei each in funding.

CNC selected two projects in the Thematic Fiction category - "Dinti de lapte/Milk Teeth" (directing and screenplay Mihai Mincan) - 1,762,504 lei, and "Hrana pentru pestii mici/Food for Small Fish" (directed by Stefan Constantinescu, screenplay by Cristi Puiu and Razvan Radulescu) - 401,756 lei.

In the Documentary section, Radu Ciorniciuc's pitch "Tata/Father" (screenplay by Lina Vdovii and Radu Ciorniciuc) obtained the highest funding - 490,000 lei. (The two won the cinematography award at the 2020 Sundance Festival for the documentary "Acasa/Home").

For the current cinematographic projects competition, CNC has allocated 3,150,000 lei for debut feature fiction films; 1,050,000 lei for short fiction films; 2,100,000 lei for thematic feature films and short films; 2,520,000 lei for documentaries; 2,100,000 lei for animated films; 9,870,000 lei for feature fiction films; and 210,000 lei for the development of feature fiction, documentary and animation projects, of which 157,500 lei for fiction, 26,250 lei for documentary and 26,250 lei for animation.