Cristina Tarcea, after release of GRECO reports:Will we witness resignations or decent withdrawals from public space?

Top court President Cristina Tarcea stated on Tuesday, after the publication of the two GRECO reports, that the people who do not respect or cannot understand the European values do not get to pretend to be reformers and "should at least keep silent."

In a statement for AGERPRES, Cristina Tarcea says that the two GRECO reports published on Tuesday express the same concerns and worries regarding the laws of Justice that were also reflected in the notifications that the High Court of Cassation and Justice submitted with the Constitutional Court.

"I must point out that the follow-up Report on the ad-hoc Report regarding Romania voices the same concerns and worries as regards the laws of Justice, which were also reflected in the notifications that the High Court of Cassation and Justice submitted with the Constitutional Court in the verification process of the constitutionality of the amendments proposed by Parliament and endorsed by a part of the Superior Council of Magistrates. I am referring here to: the lack of transparency and dialogue, the risk of resignations in the magistracy and of arbitrary promotions, the Section for investigating crimes in Justice (SIIJ), the weakening of the justices' and magistrates' independence. I remember that throughout the entire legislative process, and also later on, despite all the arguments, it was obsessively stated in the public space that no change in the laws of Justice is likely to affect the independence of magistrates," Tarcea specifies .

The head of the Supreme Court states that through its published report, GRECO states in unequivocal terms that it is seriously concerned about the consequences of non-compliance with the recommendations regarding the SIIJ on the independence of the judiciary, and insists that this unit of prosecution be disbanded.

She also says that Romania's Justice is part of the grand family of European Justice, and those who do not respect or cannot understand European values "do not get to pretend to be reformers" and "should at least keep silent."

"GRECO also notes that the amendments to the laws of Justice and the Constitutional Court's decisions pose a potential threat to the independence of magistrates, and that the way in which the magistrates' liability is regulated represents a risk of pressure on judges and prosecutors. I cannot but ask myself now, after the release of the report, whether those who have unconditionally proposed and supported legislative changes that violate the independence of the judiciary will accept the responsibility for the outcome of their actions. Will we witness resignations or at least decent withdrawals from the public space? Romania's Justice is part of the grand family of European Justice, and those who do not respect or cannot understand European values do not get to pretend to be reformers. They should at least keep silent!" affirms Tarcea.