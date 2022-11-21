Cross-border projects of over 70 million EUR, financed by Romania - Republic of Moldova Program

Cross-border projects worth over 70 million EUR are financed through the Romania - Republic of Moldova Program, the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration informed on Monday in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The members of the Joint Monitoring Committee of the ENI Romania - Republic of Moldova Operational Program met last week in Chisinau for the program's annual review meeting.

"The Romania - Republic of Moldova program finances 81 projects, with a value of 70.8 million EUR in non-reimbursable funds. To date, 43 projects have completed their implementation period and it is estimated that another 10 will be completed by the end of the year. The projects aim at investments in medical infrastructure, in education and transport infrastructure, as well as in the modernization of the border crossing points on the border with the Republic of Moldova,'' the release informs.

At the same time, equipment was purchased for the schools and hospitals in the border area and joint training sessions were carried out for the teaching staff and for the health personnel in the program area.

"Important investments were made with the help of these cooperation projects in equipping and preparing the County Inspectorates for emergency situations and the partners from the Republic of Moldova, with a view to a better reaction of the population in case of emergency situations," states the source.

The representatives of the two partner countries visited three of the projects financed by the program, located in the Chisinau area.AGERPRES