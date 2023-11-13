Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta meets Moldova's President Maia Sandu in Chisinau

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu met President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu in Chisinau on Monday, told Agerpres.

During the discussions, the Royal Family voiced their support for the Republic of Moldova in the process of European integration of the Moldovan state.

"First of all, I conveyed to Her Majesty our appreciation for all the support we have from Her Majesty on the path of European integration. Her Majesty supports the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and communicates with the representatives of the Member States of the European Union, so that we have a positive decision in December to start negotiations and, in general, she is a great supporter of the Republic of Moldova," said Maia Sandu at the end of the meeting.

Her Majesty Margareta urged Maia Sandu to trust the Royal House for support for Moldova's European course.

"You can trust that we will do more. I know it will take a long time, but we will continue to say what you are doing," said the Crown Custodian.

The talks held at the Presidential Administration in Chisinau were also attended by the Romanian Ambassador to Moldova Cristian-Leon Turcanu.

During the visit to Chisinau, Her Majesty will have meetings with representatives of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova on Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday she will have meetings with the management of the State University of Moldova and the National Bank of Moldova.