Crown Custodian, Margareta, at Elisabeta Palace: Even without King Mihai I, we still need to go on

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, on Thursday reminded at the traditional "Garden Party" organized in the garden of the Elisabeta Palace that this is the first May 10 celebration without King Mihai I, but "we still need to go on."

"Even without King Mihai, we still need to go on. For his inheritance, for our country. We are having a very good time and, as I once told you, we are not feeling alone," the Custodian of the Crown told the mass media representatives at the event.Thousands of guests from all the Romanian counties and from the Republic of Moldova participated on Thursday in this annual event, attended by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, Prince Radu, Princess Elena, Mr. Alexander Philips Nixon and Princess Maria.The same as in every year, the Royal Family came out on the balcony of the Palace, at 5 pm, to salute the guests, and then came down to discuss with them, at 6 pm, after which 1,000 balloons were unleashed into the sky and the Royal House's members returned to the Palace. People chanted "Long Live the Queen!"Among the guests there were representatives of the rural and urban communities, state dignitaries, local authorities, personalities of the civil society and the economic environment, teachers and students, representatives of the Romanian Army, of the Church and members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to Bucharest.Also present were the Apostolic Nuncio of Romania, Monseigneur Miguel Maury Buendia, the Ambassadors of the USA and Israel to Bucharest, Hans Klemm and Tamar Samash, the Ambassador of Great Britain to Bucharest, Paul Brumell, the Ombudsman, Victor Ciorbea, the President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop, the President of the Academy of Science of Moldova, Gheorghe Duca, and the General Mayor of the Capital City Bucharest, Gabriela Firea.The Romanian Army Orchestra performance a concert and the 30 Guard Brigade "Mihai Viteazul" and the mounted Gendarmerie also had a show.On Thursday evening, in the Mihai I Park (pavilion A - ExpoFlora - Herastrau), there will take place the varnishing of the exhibition titled "May 10 - the Royalty Day," celebrated under the auspices of the Royal Family of Romania, with the event to be attended by Princess Maria. The exhibition, organized by the City Hall, through the Monuments and Heritage Tourism Administration, includes a series of historical images, as well as objects and archive documents.