Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu get the Holy Light in Iasi

The Romanian Crown Custodian Margareta and Prince Radu are in eastern Iasi on the Easter Sunday, where they have received the Holy Light from the Metropolitan of Moldova and Bucovina Teofan, according to the romaniaregala.ro website.


The metropolitan has been inaugurated 131 years ago by King Carol I and his wife Queen Elisabeta.

"Her Majesty Margareta, the Crown Custodian and His Royal Highness Prince Radu wishes you Happy Easter, alongside your family and your beloved, with hope and love! The Royal Family is grateful to all of those who keep alive the traditions continued with such suffering and enthusiasm by the generations before us," the source reads.

AGERPRES .

