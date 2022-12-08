Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu visit new Google headquarters in Bucharest

The Crown Custodian Margareta, and Prince Radu visited the newest Google headquarters in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs, in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Her Majesty and His Royal Highness were welcomed by general manager Elisabeta Moraru, director of Engineering Lavinia Neagoe and the director of Central and Eastern Europe at Google.

"Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu got to know the newest Google Romania headquarters and visited all the offices and workspaces. The offices bear the names of important Romanian personalities, such as Regina Maria, Constantin Brancusi, Aurel Vlaicu and Nadia Comaneci. The royal couple discussed with Google employees about their projects, in electronic technology, in research and in the economy, most of them directly related to the young generation in Romania. The royal visit continued with a stop by to the 3D Scanning Laboratory, equipped with the latest technology," the quoted source mentions.

Currently, there are several offices in our country, three of them based in Bucharest.AGERPRES