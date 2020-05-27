Crown Custodian Margareta regrets death of Lascar Duiliu Zamfirescu, King Mihai's last living classmate

The Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta, expressed her regret upon the death of the last classmate of King Mihai I in the Palatine Class and states that through his disappearance "Romania loses a live treasure of contemporary history".

"Her Majesty the Custodian of the Crown learned with great sadness of the passing of the last classmate in the Palatine Class of King Mihai I, Mr. Lascar Duiliu Zamfirescu. Through his passing, Romania loses a live treasure of contemporary history and the last childhood friend that knew King Mihai I in the years of his educational formation," shows a Facebook post of the royal family.

According to the quoted source, the son of diplomat Alexandru Zamfirescu and nephew of writer Duiliu Zamfirescu, Lascar Duiliu Zamfirescu was born in Berlin on May 23, 1922. He started school in the Netherlands, in a religious institution, continuing his childhood in the capitals of several countries (Brazil, Portugal), where his father served as a representative of Romania.

Reaching Romania at the age of 14, in 1936, he joined the Palatine Class, a special class for King Mihai I, then Grand Voivode of Alba Iulia following his father's, King Carol II, return to the throne. Lascar Duiliu Zamfirescu joined in fifth grade, and stayed on until seventh grade (1939). In this period, he became very close to Grand Voivode Mihai, the two forming a friendship that lasted decades.

In the summer vacations, Lascar Duiliu Zamfirescu was in Rome, together with his father, being often invited to Florence by Queen-Mother Elena.

After graduating his studies, at the St. Sava National College, he became an electromechanics engineer, working for 11 years in the Malaxa Plants, continuing his passion for engineering throughout his life.

In 1945, he married Elena Rosetti.

Lascar Zamfirescu is also known as the brother of exiled dissident Sanda Stolojan, whom he defended against the Securitate (communist-era secret political police - e.n.).

After the return of King Mihai to Romania, the two resumed their friendship, Lascar Zamfirescu being devoted to the King and his friend to the end, the royal family also informs.