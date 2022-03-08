Crown Custodian on Ukraine war: It's hallucinating, terrible, this tragedy has united us

Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, the president of the Romanian Red Cross, on Tuesday stated, during her visit to the Suceava County, that the war in Ukraine is "hallucinating, terrible," and the news about the armed confrontation came as a "shock," but this tragedy united us.

"Everyone felt, I think, that what they saw happening was impossible. We didn't grow up like that. We thought it was over with this war and the suffering, but it is hallucinating, it is so awful, horrible, it shouldn't have happened! (...) The first reaction was one of shock, after which we got mobilized. (...) This human and humanitarian tragedy has united us," said the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, who visited, together with His Royal Highness Prince Radu, the Siret Customs and the mobile refugee camp in Siret, Agerpres.ro informs.

On this occasion, Her Majesty Margareta showed that the Romanian volunteers are "wonderful, full of courage and humanity."

"We have a lot of support from the UN Commissioner for Refugees and other organizations that my foundation works with, such as royal suppliers, people who benefit from the royal patronage... It's a national and international effort and that's nice because we may have not looked so united in the recent years," said the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

At the same time, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown said that the situation will be more difficult when we face the second wave of refugees.

"This first wave is made of the people who travel further and leave our country. Then we will have to see what needs to be done in terms of social integration, education... Now I think that more than 60pct or 70pct just travel on (...) But wait for the second wave and it will not be as fashionable then as it is now to help. Because now everyone wants to help. There will be a very serious situation later," said Her Majesty Margaret, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown.

The general director of the Romanian Red Cross, Ioan Silviu Lefter, stated that so far 20 trucks have been sent with aid from the Romanian Red Cross and other companies that have supported this effort, with a new humanitarian transport to be organized this week to Chernivtsi, probably consisting of 10 trucks with aid.

The president of the Suceava County Council (CJ), Gheorghe Flutur, announced that he requested more medical staff in the refugee assistance tents, but also for a quick takeover of the children.

"We are interested in the children being picked up very quickly because it is still cold. We asked for a better organized system, we ask for the SMURD to take over the children, especially those who already have a cold or show other signs of illness and take them to the County Hospital. We do not have many cases, but I asked for the supplementation of the medical staff, including in the tents, this morning," said Gheorghe Flutur.

He also said that talks had been held with cable operators to broadcast Ukrainian national stations so that refugees could be informed about the situation in their country.

"We have some solutions for two new routes to the Suceava airport (...) because the road we have to the airport will not cope on its own if we open this hub. We asked for a roundabout at the airport to make it an emergency exit, in order to direct the traffic at the entrance because it is heavy there (...) and a roundabout or another lane at the intersection with the National Road 29," the president of the Suceava County Council also said.