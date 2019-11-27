CSAT approves Lt. Gen. Daniel Petrescu as Chief of Defense Staff

The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) approved on Wednesday the appointment of Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu as Chief of Defense Staff, President Klaus Iohannis announced.

"Lieutenant General Petrescu, a well-known, respected and eminent military man, has received the endorsement for the position of Chief of the Romanian Army Staff," said Iohannis.

On October 28 President Iohannis signed the decree on the discharge of then Chief of Defense Staff General Nicolae Ciuca, who subsequently took over as Minister of National Defense in the Orban Cabinet.