CSAT convenes under leadership of President Klaus Iohannis

The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has convened on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, the implications for Euro-Atlantic security in the context of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine will be discussed.The CSAT meeting, chaired by the Romanian president, is also attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Minister of Defense Vasile Dincu, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Director Eduard Hellvig, Chief of Staff Daniel Petrescu, Presidential advisor Ion Oprisor, CSAT Secretary Mihai Somordolea.At the end of the CSAT meeting, President Klaus Iohannis will make a press statement.After the CSAT meeting, the head of state will have a meeting with Senate President Florin Citu, and with Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, to discuss the situation generated by Russia's aggression in Ukraine.The last meeting of the CSAT took place on January 26 and focused on the security situation in the extended Black Sea and on NATO's eastern flank and measures on developing the capacity to respond to the new challenges of the security environment and increasing resilience.