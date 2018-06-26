CSAT meeting has started - establishing Romania's goals for NATO Summit in Brussels on agenda

The meeting of Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT), chaired by President Klaus Iohannis started on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Among the attendees to the CSAT meeting there are Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, Interior Minister Carmen Dan, Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Eduard Hellvig, Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici and Economy Minister Danut Andrusca, according to some images published on the Presidential Administration website.The meeting agenda includes topics regarding our country's objective for the NATO Summit in Brussels, as well as related to Romania's armed forces that can be put at disposal to participate in missions and operations outside the territory in 2019, the Presidential Administration informed on 13 June.At the beginning of June, while on a visit to Warsaw, President Klaus Iohannis announced that he decided to convene a special meeting of the CSAT in order to discuss about the future NATO Summit in Brussels."Romania is approaching these matters in the serious manner possible and, in light of the extremely important decisions to be made at the NATO Summit, I have decided to convene a special meeting of the CSAT, a sitting dedicated to preparing this summit," Iohannis stated.