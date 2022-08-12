Cseke Attila: Almost 95pct of projects submitted unfer the PNRR are eligible

The Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Cseke Attila, on Friday told a press conference in Bistrita that approximately 95% of the projects submitted during the three calls for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan are eligible, and in three cases payments have already been made to the local public authorities.

"We have completed at the Ministry of Development the three calls for projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). We had three calls for projects: one corresponding to the "renovation wave" worth 2.8 billion euros, on the local fund, component 10 - 2.7 billion euros and on component 15 of the PNRR, related to the construction of new nurseries - another 300 million euros, which means almost 6 billion euros in total, and we can already say that all 5,677 projects submitted by the potential beneficiaries were evaluated by the specialists from the Ministry of Development. Almost 95% of these projects are eligible projects, some of them requiring clarifications that will be made according to the legal procedure in the next period. We have already concluded financing contracts. Moreover, we have three investment objectives for which we have made actual payments, which means that the money from the PNRR has reached the account of the three local authorities," said Cseke.

Regarding the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, Minister Cseke stated that there are eight counties whose list of investment objectives has not yet been approved, including Bistrita-Nasaud, but he gave assurance that in maximum 10 days the first agreements will be signed, Agerpres.

Cseke Attila participated on Friday, together with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, in the pre-reception of the works at the new multipurpose sports facility in the municipality of Bistrita, built by the National Investment Company and with the contribution of the Bistrita County Council.