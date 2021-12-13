 
     
CSM decides to exclude judge Cristi Danilet from magistracy

The Judges Section concerned with discipline matters of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) decided on Monday to exclude from magistracy Judge Cristi Danilet of Cluj Tribunal, for his behaviour allegedly shown on several social networks, agerpres reports.

The decision is not final.

Also on Monday, by unanimity of votes, the CSM judges rejected the disciplinary suit drawn up by the Judicial Inspection against Cristi Danilet for voicing certain opinions in the work "900 days of continuous siege on the Romanian magistracy."

