CSM head Lia Savonea says GRECO report contains 'obvious factual errors'

Head of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Lia Savonea is calling for a debate that should go in depth and not just scratch the surface, on the recommendations made in the recently released GRECO report, adding that the CSM will analyse the document in all its aspects, "the obvious factual errors included".

In a Wednesday release, Lia Savonea states that a complex analysis in an institutional framework clearly defined by law is required, "detached from any potentially political context and any truncated or untrue interpretation of reality."

"Against the background of the rising public debates and multiplying messages, imperative ones included, after the publication of the GRECO report on judiciary institutions, in my capacity as President of the Supreme Council of Magistrates I understand to call for a balanced, calm and objective approach of the situation, with legal and technical arguments. The judicial organization and the proper functioning of the justice system necessarily implies a complex analysis within an institutional framework clearly defined by law, detached from any potentially political context and any truncated or untrue interpretation of reality," Savonea said.

The CSM head also speaks of "obvious factual errors" in the GRECO report.

"I hereby reiterate the need for a profound, not just superficial debate, the more so as the Supreme Council of Magistrates will analyze, just as it has previously done on the occasion of the release of the Venice Commission's or of the CVM report, this GRECO report in all its aspects, including those that contain obvious factual errors. Such an analysis is all the more necessary as other files related to the desideratum of ensuring justice at European standards are waiting on CSM's table for debate," says Savonea.

"Without departing from the values, principles and obligations that fall on us as a EU member state, I believe that the realities of our judiciary as recently revealed cannot be ignored or downplayed. As head of the Supreme Council of Magistrates, I'd like to caution against the risk of departing from the desideratum of respecting the independence of justice, which, although claimed by a significant part of the public scene, has spun into dissonance with the principles it asserts. At the same time, the real issues of justice that truly deserve a serious debate are seemingly pushed to the margin, to the detriment of the citizens as beneficiaries of the act of justice," Lia Savonea concludes.