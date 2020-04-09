CSM issues negative opinion on draft law regarding Directorate for Investigating Environment Crimes

The plenary sitting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Thursday issued a negative opinion in relation to the draft law regarding the dismantling of the Directorate for Investigating Environment Crimes (DIIM), which institution is meant to fight irregularities in this field, meaning violations of the law, at the national level.

The decision was made by 10 votes in favour of "a negative decision" and 8 in favour of "a positive decision, with comments."

The Save Romania Union (USR) on March 9 submitted to Parliament a draft law regarding the setting up of the Directorate for Investigating Environment Crimes.

The draft law, initiated by MPs Stelian Ion, Silviu Dehelean, Cornel Zainea, George Dirca, Allen Coliban and Mihai Gotiu, stipulates that the Directorate for Investigating Environment Crimes should be an institution shaped after the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism.